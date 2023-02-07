Peter B. Holloway

April 21, 1945-January 28, 2023

BRITT-Peter B. Holloway, 77, of Britt passed away on January 28, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems.

Memorial services for Peter Holloway will be held at a later date.

Pete was born to Mildred and Boothby Holloway on April 21, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington. He was raised in Woodland Hills, California, along with his brother, Sterling Holloway.

Pete spent four years in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967, serving time in Florida, Montana and Germany (where he especially enjoyed the beer). He attended Pierce Community College in Los Angeles and Humbolt State University in Arcata, California. It was there he met his wife-to-be and life partner, Lissa.

Pete and Lissa married in 1977 in Arcata. Pete worked as a logger in the redwoods of Northern California until 1978, when he and Lissa moved to Kanawha. Pete spent the next 40 years as an Iowa farmer, working the land and raising animals. Pete and Lissa raised two daughters on their farm, Jennifer and Sarah.

Pete was a voracious reader with razor-sharp wit. He loved telling jokes. He played rugby, golf and pool, and volunteered his time with the Kanawha library board, swimming pool board, bowling league and Democratic party. He enjoyed fishing with his best friend Ray, writing and performing songs with Lissa and Ray and Dawn Bassett, playing guitar and banjo with friends and family, watching sports (especially his grandchildren's) and spending time with Lissa and his family. The love he had for them was all-encompassing.

Pete is survived by his wife Lissa; his daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Doug Weiland, Sarah Holloway and Ramzi Abadou; his five grandchildren, Sam, Iselle, Anikka, Ava and Thurgood Peter; and his brother Sterling and his family. Pete was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and protector of German beer. He will be loved and missed always. “I'd rather be shooting pool.”

Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50525, 641-843-3839