Pete J. Porro

Pete died 9/18/20 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born 4/3/31 in Ottumwa, IA to adopted parents, Petro and Blanche (Fisher) Porro. Pete graduated from Mason City High School, Mason City Jr. College. He attended University of Iowa for a year and completed his Bachelor of Technology from the University of Northern Iowa. He married Margaret (Jean) Badker in Mason City at St. John's Episcopal Church on July 16, 1953. Pete spent several years at Goodwill Industries finished his career at Hawkeye Chapter of the American Red Cross as Director of Disaster Services. His position took him to 54 national 1 international disaster in Iraq during Desert Storm. Pete is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean, Son Mike (Jean) of Davenport, daughters Dawn Larsen of Cedar Falls, and Kelly (Ken) Mark of Hanlontown, IA, six grandchildren and nine grandchildren and one on the way. According to his wishes, there are no visitation or services. After cremation, his ashes will be in the Columbarium located at St. John's Episcopalian Church in Mason City. Memorials may be directed to the family at 2603 Orchard Drive, Suite 323, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.