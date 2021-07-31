Pete Arnold

Pete spent most of his working years in sales, specifically in material handling equipment sales. For a short time he had a business in Rockwell.

He and Rilla spent their married years in the Quad Cities, Algona, Rockwell, Yuma, AZ, and Mason City, IA. They were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell where he served on the Parish Council. After moving to Mason City they attended Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church.

Pete never knew a stranger, just friends he hadn't met yet. He loved to talk to others and was never short on things to say. Pete was an eternal optimist with a glass half full attitude so it was easy to see why people were drawn to him.

Pete loved going to coffee at Shill's, Hardees, and Monroe Storage.

Pete loved to go for rides, anytime of the day or night. His family remembers they would drive by every house and school he ever attended. He loved telling the stories over and over to his family. Time with family, especially children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren brought him much joy. Celebrating holidays and time together with loved ones were his most treasured times.