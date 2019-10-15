Penny Lin Meyer
September 22, 1966 - October 9, 2019
Penny Lin Meyer, 53, of Rockwell, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home under MercyOne North Iowa hospice care. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 502 2nd St S, Rockwell. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Rockwell Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Penny Meyer. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Penny was born on September 22, 1966 in Mason City, the daughter of Ken and Linda (Hansen) Meyer. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1988. She was employed by Goodwill, Pizza Hut, NIVC, Long John Silvers, and JasLyn Cleaning Services. Penny was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Rockwell where she loved acolyting, helping with Sunday school, and singing in the choir. She also loved to greet young children and babies as they came into church. She participated in Special Olympics and was a member of the Rockwell Busy Beaver's 4H club. She especially loved shopping, hanging out with friends, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, and collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia. Most of all, Penny loved the time spent with her family, especially going to events involving her nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Penny is survived by her parents, Ken and Linda Meyer; her sisters, Wendy Jorgensen and Schelly (Mike) Hackenmiller; her brother, David (Julie) Meyer; her nieces Lisa Jorgensen (special friend Michael), Anne (Zach) Lewis, Paula Jorgensen, and Sophia Meyer; her nephews, Alan Jorgensen and Nathan Meyer; great-nephew, Dexter Lewis; grandmother, Kathleen Hansen; special friend and housemate Theresa Millard; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was reunited in eternal life with her grandparents, Cecil Hansen, Paul and Marie Meyer; Aunts, Sharon Meyer and Joanne Meyer; cousin Philip Meyer; and special friend and housemate, Jeannie Payne.
Penny has touched many lives with her infectious smile and unconditional love that she willingly gave to everyone she encountered. She will be greatly missed!
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401. (641)423-0924 majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.