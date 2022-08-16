Penny L. Claypool

February 1, 1959-, August 13, 2022

MASON CITY-Penny L. Claypool, 63, of Mason City passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Celebration of her life will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Sean Smith of Bethlehem Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Penny will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA. Following the services the family will gather and continue celebrating her life at the Moose Lodge.

Per the family's wishes, please wear casual attire.

Penny Lee Carlson was born February 1, 1959 in Mason City, the daughter of Roger Delano and Shirley Mae (Niles) Carlson. She attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1978. On August 25, 1984 she married Jimmie Lee Claypool; the couple had three sons, Cory, Brock and Zach. Penny was a caretaker. She worked at many care centers around the area, cooking, cleaning and serving as a CNA for many years. Her dedication to her residents was unmatched. She took pride in her work and cared for each one as if they were her own family. This compassion and care was passed down to her children.

Penny was not afraid to show others her true, authentic self. She was confident in herself and never afraid to speak her mind. The love Penny showed for her friends and family was overwhelmingly pure. Her children and grandchildren brought her great joy. She never passed up an opportunity to spend time with her many friends and just spend the afternoon talking. With her two dogs, Tucker and AJ, they enjoyed walks around the neighborhood and local parks. Penny's spark and vibrant personality will be remembered by all who loved her. Her story does not end here.

Those grateful in sharing in Penny's life are her children, Cory (Billie Jo) Claypool of Stephenson, VA, Brock (Angie) Claypool of Des Moines and Zach Claypool of Mason City; grandchildren, Jimmie, Leila and Maya; mother, Shirley Carlson; siblings, Cindy (Chuck) Paulus and Randy (Hong) Carlson; brother-in-law, Steve Harper; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding Penny in death are her husband, Jim; father, Roger Carlson; a sister, Heidi Harper; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Eileen Carlson; and maternal grandparents, Carrie and Carl Niles.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com