Peggy Julseth
January 21, 1958 - September 1, 2019
Peggy Julseth, 61, of Rural Kensett passed away tragically Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st. Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.
Following the visitation, there will be a family processional to the church.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 1 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett, IA 50448.
Inurnment will be in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting memorials be made to the Northwood Volunteer Fire Company or the N-K Booster Club.
Peggy Sue Mammen was born January 21, 1958 in Mason City, the daughter of Carl and Lillian (Stanley) Mammen. Peggy attended Northwood Kensett High School, graduating in 1976. After high school, Peggy married the love of her life, John Julseth on July 3, 1976 at the Northwood United Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with two sons, Andy and Cliff.
Peggy spent her working years at FS, Fallgatters, Welsh Chiropractic, and the Co-op Elevator. Her true love was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Peggy was a loving, sensitive, happy lady with a heart that was larger than life. She loved the dance floor and was graceful enough to make John look good out there too. She found peace in the outdoors, watching the birds and butterflies, tending to her gardens, sitting with her beloved dogs Gretta and Lilly, and playing with the numerous adopted farm kitties. Peggy loved to cook and loved it even more when she had people to share it with. She was known to make a little too much to ensure everyone knew they were welcome to stay and had leftovers for days. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, which lasted all year long thanks to the Hallmark Channel. Peggy enjoyed shopping, supporting local small businesses, and especially giving gifts to family. Her life was full when she was surrounded by the ones she loved, she lived for them. She was a constant supporter of her children and grandchildren. She could always be found in the audience or stands cheering them on. Sometimes even offering suggestions to the officials and referees. She was very proud of her family and loved them dearly.
Peggy was a gentle warrior who lived to believe in the good in everyone and everything. “Life is too short to worry about the small stuff, be passionate about what you believe in and most of all love your family unconditionally and always hug and tell them you love them.”
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 43 years, John of Kensett; children, Andy (Amber) Julseth of Northwood, and Cliff (Ryan) Julseth of New York City, NY; grandchildren, Katelyn (Tyler) Thofson, Kael and Kooper Julseth; great-grandson, Carter Thofson; siblings, Betty Delyea of Madison, WI, Bill (Joyce) Mammen of Davisberg, MI, Les (Nora) Mammen of Prescot, AZ, and Christy (Merle) Ruppert of Northwood, IA; sisters-in-law, Joan (Michael) Dierenfeld of Northwood and Shizue Mammen of CA; she was very close to her nieces, Ashley and Allyson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Carl and Lillian; a brother, Jerry; and John's parents, Alvin and Phyllis Julseth.
