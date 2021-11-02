Peggy Ann Rurup

May 22, 1954-October 12, 2021

ROCKWELL-Peggy Ann Rurup, 67, of Rockwell, Iowa passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. She was born on May 22, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Verona and Richard Hutzell.

At an early age, Peggy and her family moved to Santa Cruz, California until early High School years, where she returned to Rockwell to live with an Aunt. Peggy attended and graduated Rockwell-Swaledale High School. On July 4, 1970, her future husband of 48 years, Wesley Rurup, asked her out for their first date to the Clear Lake Independence Day Carnival. They were united in marriage on Aug 24th, 1973. Unknown to her, she would have to become an Iowa Hawkeye fan from that day forward.

Peggy Rurup was a hard worker, but her favorite time was when she and Wesley owned Stop-N-Shop in Rockwell for 7 years. This is where she was able to bless others with her passion…cooking. She enjoyed chatting and preparing meals for all the hardworking farmers, fellow neighbors and friends, kids after school or between activities

Peggy enjoyed trying out new recipes, watching cooking shows, ice skating competitions and the Hallmark Channel, listening to country music, reading romance novel books from paperback to electronic, and spoiling her grandchildren and family with Grandma Rurups' famous orange cookies and other sweet treats.

Peggy was known to many for wearing her heart on her sleeve and to offer everything she was able to for the sake of others.

Peggy is survived by her husband Wesley Rurup of Rockwell, son Scott of Mason City, son Cory of Rockwell, daughter Stacey (Ryan Schroeder) of Jordan, Minnesota, grandchildren Rogan Cole, Lily Schroeder, Mason Schroeder and Nolan Schroeder, fur-grandbabies Groot, Hudson, Key, Honey and Millie. Sister Jeri (Dennis) Dougherty of Gainesville, Georgia, sister-in-law Susan Lyles, brother-in-law Douglas (Cindy) Rurup of Clear Lake, special friends of the family Donald and Opal Brass of Rockwell, along with many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents Verona (Richard) Hutzell, Sister Kathy (Douglas) Newcomb, Sister Jackie (Robert) Darrah. Child at birth, David Rurup, In-laws' Harry and Gladys Rurup and Brother-in-law Steven Rurup.

Family and Friends will be celebrating her life from 11:00 -2:00 PM, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Linn Grove County Club in Rockwell, Iowa.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House and/or Rockwell Public Library.

Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes