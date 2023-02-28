Peggi Meyer

July 12, 1963-February 24, 2023

LATIMER-Peggi Meyer, 59, of Latimer, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. Private family services will be held with burial in the Hillside Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Peggi Sue Ballhagen was born July 12th of 1963, the youngest of four children to Duane and Shirley Ballhagen of Rockwell. Peggi graduated from Rockwell Senior High School in 1981. Soon after, she was wed in holy matrimony to David Paul Meyer on June 20th of 1981. Later that year David and Peggi welcomed their first child, son Zachari David Meyer in December of 1981. Soon after marrying, David and Peggi settled in Latimer on the Meyer family farm, originally owned by David's grandparents Leonard and Martha Meyer. In August of 1986 David and Peggi welcomed their second child, son Kaleb Keith Meyer.

Peggi Sue Meyer (Ballhagen) passed away at the family home in Latimer, with Husband David at her side, on February 24th 2023.

The family of Peggi Sue Meyer would like to thank some individuals that made Peggi's remaining months with us more upbeat, and more comfortable.

Peggi's friend Kristy Holt was a great resource for the family and was incredibly supportive during those tough final months Peggi went through. The family would like to thank Kristy and the entire Holt family for their support.

Another of Peggi's friends that the family would like to thank, is Lynette Erickson. Lynette and Peggi first met while working together at First Citizen's National Bank in Latimer, and it was a close friendship that continued on through the years even as they parted ways in their careers. Lynette was also there for Peggi during what we know as her final months with us, and the family would like to thank Lynette and the entire Erickson family for their support.

Peggi's family would like to thank another lifelong friend, Paula Tyler (Heitshusen). Paula and Peggi attended school together, and their friendship throughout the years was always a source of strength for Peggi.

Finally, the family would like to thank Arlene, the Hospice Home Healthcare nurse assigned to care for Peggi. It was important to Peggi that she be at home in her final months, and the care provided by Arlene from Hospice was second to none. Arlene's occupation is a noble profession, and the important role she played cannot go unrecognized.

Peggi Sue Meyer is survived by father Duane Ballhagen, mother Shirley Ballhagen, sisters Connie Strong and Terri Ballhagen, husband David Meyer, and sons Zachari and Kaleb, and brother in-law Daniel Meyer.

Peggi is preceded in death by brother Duane William Ballhagen, father in-law Daryl Meyer, and mother in-law Janice Meyer.