Pearlie K. Followwill
(1925 - 2020)
Pearlie K. Followwill, 94, of Belmond, IA, died, peacefully, Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. A public funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 PM at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E, Belmond and will continue at church Tuesday from 9:30-10 a.m. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED AND THE FAMILY WOULD APPRECIATE ATTENDEES CONSIDERING WEARING A MASK IF THEY ARE ABLE. Memorial suggestions in Pearlie's name may be directed to the Belmond United Methodist Church, Belmond Ambulance, Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation, to the family or the donor's choice.
Pearlie Katherine Kozeliski, the daughter of Joseph and Chloe (Simmons) Kozeliski, was born October 10, 1925, at Exline, IA. She grew up in the Exline area and graduated from Exline High School as the class Valedictorian in 1943.
Pearlie later attended cosmetology school in Illinois and was a hairdresser for many years.
Pearlie was united in marriage to Lowell C. Followwill on July 30, 1949, in Bakersfield, CA. The couple's union was blessed with two sons Dennis and Gary. Following their marriage they lived in East Moline, Illinois for a number of years before moving to Belmond in 1967.
After moving to Belmond, Pearlie continued her beautician profession for several years out of her home. She and Lowell eventually owned and operate a shoe store from 1967 until he passed away in 1988. Their son Gary continued to operate the store until 1990.
In addition to being a beautician and assisting Lowell in the shoe store, Pearlie had been employed in Belmond at Farm & Home Publishers in the updating department and PSI in the accounting department for many years. She was a devoted wife, loving and nurturing mother, and doting grandmother to both her biological and " so called adopted-extended family grandkids!" Pearlie truly loved others and enjoyed each and every chance to be involved in family and extended family gatherings and event. She never wanted to miss a party or celebration and especially looked forward to celebrating her birthdays with everyone and of course topping it all off with her favorite treat Marble cake. She loved and enjoyed music and also teaching grandkids how to play piano. She looked forward to playing games with them and always took a keen interest in what her family was up to and always sent them cards for their birthdays and other occasions.
Pearlie was a very quiet and gentle being who always saw the bright side of everything and the best in others. She loved the simple things of life. Some of her favorite past times were needle work and cross stitch. She had created many one of a kind tea towels, handcrafted Christmas stockings, and other items that she shared with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and was an excellent baker. Her family reflects fondly upon her home made cookies, snicker doodles, and pumpkin bars. She was meticulous house keeper and truly enjoyed her home she had designed on Windsor Place and her time living at the McBurney Apartments where she had lived for 14 years prior to moving to the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond in August 2019.
Pearlie had a strong faith and had been a member of the Belmond United Methodist Church for many years and helped out in the UMW and with service or provided treats for funeral luncheons and other festivities.
Those who had the privilege of crossing in her life journey will remember her as a soft hearted, quiet and gentle soul.
She is survived by her sons Dennis (Ellen) Followwill, Colleyville, TX and Gary ( Lisa Determan) Followwill, Mason City, IA; a sister JoAnn Bingston, Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Jason Followwill, Scottsdale, AZ, Jessica Followwill, Louisville, KY, Kristen (Nick) Walker, Iowa City, IA, Russell Followwill, Colleyville, TX, Kiya Determan, Norwalk, IA, Machaela (Tyler) Kloberdanz, Waukee, IA, greatgrandchildren: Ava Walker, Zuly Parcher, Melah and Blakely Kloberdanz,; and Pearlie's "adopted/extended family": Diane (David) Lieberknecht, Mark (Debbie) Jenison, Michael, Danielle, and Nicholas Jenison, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lowell in 1988, sister Rosalee. brothers-in-law Wayne Exline and Garland Bingston, and Danny Lieberknecht.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com. 641-444-4474.
