Pearlie K. Followwill

After moving to Belmond, Pearlie continued her beautician profession for several years out of her home. She and Lowell eventually owned and operate a shoe store from 1967 until he passed away in 1988. Their son Gary continued to operate the store until 1990.

In addition to being a beautician and assisting Lowell in the shoe store, Pearlie had been employed in Belmond at Farm & Home Publishers in the updating department and PSI in the accounting department for many years. She was a devoted wife, loving and nurturing mother, and doting grandmother to both her biological and " so called adopted-extended family grandkids!" Pearlie truly loved others and enjoyed each and every chance to be involved in family and extended family gatherings and event. She never wanted to miss a party or celebration and especially looked forward to celebrating her birthdays with everyone and of course topping it all off with her favorite treat Marble cake. She loved and enjoyed music and also teaching grandkids how to play piano. She looked forward to playing games with them and always took a keen interest in what her family was up to and always sent them cards for their birthdays and other occasions.