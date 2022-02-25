 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pearl G. Barkema

Pearl G. Barkema

February 20, 2022

GARNER-Pearl G. Barkema, 102, of Garner passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church or Gateway Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

