Pearl G. Barkema
February 20, 2022
GARNER-Pearl G. Barkema, 102, of Garner passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church or Gateway Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com