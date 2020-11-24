Pearl E. Smith
September 13, 1929-November 20, 2020
BRITT–Pearl E. Smith, 91, of Britt passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt is in charge of arrangements
Memorials may be directed to Britt United Methodist Church or the Britt Food Bank.
Pearl Evelyn Smith, the daughter of Jacob and Marie Nagel, was born September 13, 1929 in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1947 and continued her education at Mason City Junior College. On February 4, 1951 she was married to Harry Smith at Central Lutheran Church in Mason City. They lived in Oceanside, CA while Harry served in the U.S. Marines. They returned to Britt and lived on a farm southwest of town for the next 40 years. In the spring of 1992, Harry and Pearl moved to their new home in Britt.
Pearl was active in her community delivering Meals on Wheels, distributing Poppies, decorating graves on Memorial Day, volunteering at Hancock County Memorial Hospital, and being a regular blood donor. She was a member of the Britt United Methodist Church, UMW (past president), active in the church quilting and sewing group, and was a Bible school teacher. She also belonged to the Britt American Legion Auxiliary (past president and past county president), 3 G's Homemakers Club (past president and charter member), Britt Women's Club (past president and member), Hancock County Hospital Auxiliary (life member), Hancock County Historical Society (past curator for 9 years and life member), and Order of Eastern Star (past Worthy Matron). Pearl was also a member of “TOPS” Britt Chapter #318, Royal Neighbors, Britt Chairman of the Red Cross Bloodmobile (7 years) and was a 4-H and Cub Scout Leader.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Michele (James) Kelly of Rocklin, CA; son, Dennis Smith of Arroyo Grande, CA; grandchildren, Lia Patacchi of Honolulu, HI, Cory Patacchi of San Diego, CA, Gavin Smith of Arroyo Grande, CA and Morgan Smith of Arroyo Grande, CA; a sister-in-law, Doris Smith of Britt; and brother-in-law, Kenny Smith of Britt
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harry E. Smith; parents, Jacob and Marie Nagel; brothers-in-law, Jim Smith and Jerry Smith; sisters-in-law, Jennie Smith and Nancy Smith; Harry's parents, Roy and Martha Smith; and a nephew, James Smith, Jr. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
