Pearl E. Smith

September 13, 1929-November 20, 2020

BRITT–Pearl E. Smith, 91, of Britt passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt is in charge of arrangements

Memorials may be directed to Britt United Methodist Church or the Britt Food Bank.

Pearl Evelyn Smith, the daughter of Jacob and Marie Nagel, was born September 13, 1929 in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1947 and continued her education at Mason City Junior College. On February 4, 1951 she was married to Harry Smith at Central Lutheran Church in Mason City. They lived in Oceanside, CA while Harry served in the U.S. Marines. They returned to Britt and lived on a farm southwest of town for the next 40 years. In the spring of 1992, Harry and Pearl moved to their new home in Britt.