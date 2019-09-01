January 29, 1924-August 30, 2019
MASON CITY – Pauline Van Heel, 95, of Mason City, died Friday (August 30, 2019) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday (September 5, 2019) at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with the Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant. Inurnment will be held at a future date in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Pauline's family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The daughter of Edwin and Mary (Geist) Klang, Pauline was born on January 29, 1924 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She attended and graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1943.
On July 18, 1943 Pauline was united in marriage to Howard “H.J.” Crowley. Together they would be blessed with four children during their 34 years of marriage until Howard's death in August of 1977.
For many years Pauline worked within the home, raising their children and tending to the home, and supporting Howard in their painting contractor business before beginning a new endeavor with Hoover School in Mason City, preparing and serving meals to the schoolchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Following Howard's death, Pauline was united in marriage to Jim Van Heel; he would precede her in death in October of 1988.
Pauline had a kind spirit and a heart for volunteerism. Throughout the years she was involved in Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and St. Joseph's church circle. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading, the Iowa Hawkeyes and playing cards with friends. Her greatest enjoyment in life, however, came from her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Sally (Craig) Clark, Mason City, and Mike (Cathy) Crowley, Clive; grandchildren, Jennifer Clark, Christa (Jay) Hofferber, Ryan (Ali) Crowley, Allison Crowley, Andrea Crowley, Kirsten (Ben) Noecker, Kari (Mike) Wolfson, Kylie Noecker, and Nicole Pearson; son in law, Kevin Pearson; great grandchildren, Carson Hofferber, Brendan Gillming, Christopher Geyer, and Bobby Wolfson; as well as extended family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Howard and Jim; daughters, Mary Kay Ackerman and Debra Pearson; grandson, Jaime Pearson; siblings, Guy, Karl and Don Klang, and Pat Kofoot; as well as two special cousins, Marge McMurray and Shirley Brattrud.
Memorials may be left in Pauline's honor to the Susan G. Komen For the Cure or Variety-The Children's Charity of Iowa.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.