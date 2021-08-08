 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline S. Rier
0 comments

Pauline S. Rier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pauline S. Rier

Pauline S. Rier

October 14, 1938-August 5, 2021

CLARION-Pauline S. Rier, 82, of Clarion passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Clarion United Presbyterian Church, 219 First Street North West in Clarion with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Pauline Sharon, daughter of Lincoln D. and Eva M. (Carter) Jorgensen, was born on October 14, 1938 in Clarion. Pauline grew up in Holmes and graduated from Clarion High School with the class of 1956.

On November 3, 1957, Pauline was united in marriage to Robert Raymond Rier. They made their home in Clarion. Pauline worked in banking, was a homemaker, and later joined Bob in running their hardware stores. Before retirement, Pauline and Bob worked together at the Wright County Courthouse.

Pauline treasured her time spent with her children and grandchildren and their activities. She loved her family very much and was so proud of them. She was happiest when she was with her family, whether they were tailgating at an Iowa Hawkeye football game or visiting at the lake.

Pauline was an active and involved member of the Clarion United Presbyterian Church. She served as Clerk of Session for 30 years and was a part of the different church circles.

Pauline is survived by her husband Robert Rier of Clarion; sons Kirk (Linda) Rier of Fort Myers, Florida and Kevin (Renee) Rier of Mason City; grandchildren Alison (Austin) Thompson of Leawood, Kansas, Matthew (Melissa) Rier of Santa Fe, New Mexico, AJ Rier of Nashville, Tennessee, Alex Rier of Iowa City, and Jacqueline Rier of Iowa City; great-grandson Owen Thompson; brother Wally Jorgensen; sister Sandy (Jim) Cayler; and sister-in-law Billie Jorgensen.

She is preceded in death by an infant daughter Kolleen Kay; parents Lincoln and Eva Jorgensen; and brother Jerry Jorgensen.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News