Pauline S. Rier

October 14, 1938-August 5, 2021

CLARION-Pauline S. Rier, 82, of Clarion passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Clarion United Presbyterian Church, 219 First Street North West in Clarion with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Pauline Sharon, daughter of Lincoln D. and Eva M. (Carter) Jorgensen, was born on October 14, 1938 in Clarion. Pauline grew up in Holmes and graduated from Clarion High School with the class of 1956.

On November 3, 1957, Pauline was united in marriage to Robert Raymond Rier. They made their home in Clarion. Pauline worked in banking, was a homemaker, and later joined Bob in running their hardware stores. Before retirement, Pauline and Bob worked together at the Wright County Courthouse.