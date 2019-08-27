Pauline Hofmeister
February 19, 1917 - August 24, 2019
OSAGE - Pauline Hofmeister, age 102, of Osage, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with a rosary at 4:30 p.m.
Pauline was born Feb. 19, 1917 in Leonore, Illinois to Frank and Elizabeth (Fleuch) Kemmerick. The family moved to Williams, Iowa and then to a small farm in Stacyville, where she attended Visitation Catholic school. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota until she married Vincent Hofmeister on Oct. 7, 1940. They lived on a farm near Stacyville where they raised seven children. She also worked several years at Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Austin, Minnesota. After 41 years on the farm, the couple retired and moved to Stacyville. Vincent passed away shortly after on Sept. 3, 1982. Pauline eventually moved to Evergreen Senior Living in Osage. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, and going out to dine. Pauline was known for her baking skills - especially pies.
She is survived by six children: Joanne (Hackenmiller) Popp of Osage, Maryann (John) Pfiefer of Hayfield, Minnesota, Jane Blake of Bullhead City, Arizona, Donna (Russell) Welsh of Rochester, Minnesota, Michael (Kristine) Hofmeister of Rochester, Minnesota, Rita (Lee) Johnson of Bullhead City, Arizona; sisters, Florence Gerk of Charles City and Dorothy Chizek of Mason City; sister-in-law Dorothy Kemmerick of Austin, Minnesota; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; her parents; daughter Colleen; siblings, Marcella, Leona, Lucille, Odelia, Joseph, and Bernard.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641)732-3706.
