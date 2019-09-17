Pauline Christensen
July 14, 1922 - September 15, 2019
Pauline Christensen, 97, of Riceville, Iowa passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Riceville. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at St Peter's Lutheran Church and again one hour prior to services, beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday.
Pauline was born to William and Mae (Renkin) Kottmeyer on July 14, 1922 in Superior, Nebraska. She was baptized into the Christian faith at Salem Lutheran in rural Nuckolls County. In 1936 she confirmed her faith at the Salem Church. After graduating from Superior High School in 1940, she took normal training and taught school in Nora, Nebraska.
Pauline met Donald Christensen while roller skating one evening. They were married on March 21, 1948 at Salem. Over the next 6 years they had three sons; Gary, Daniel and Steven. After two years without needing to get out the corn picker, they moved to rural Riceville in March of 1957 where they farmed together until they retired. Don and Pauline spent many winters in Florida where they learned to play golf.
Pauline enjoyed cooking, baking, walking, card playing, crocheting, sewing, gardening and visiting friends. She was a proud survivor of breast cancer, served on the care review team at the Riceville Care Center, volunteered as a Legion Auxiliary member to place memorial service flags at the cemetery, enjoyed doing service projects with St. Peter Lutheran LWML and with the church in Florida making quilts, blankets and teddy bears and teaching Sunday School.
Pauline entered the Riceville Care Center and spent the last four weeks of her life there until her passing.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Cathy Christensen of Boone, sons, Daniel (Susan) Christensen of Lime Springs and Steven (Rosalie) Christensen of Riceville, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Bert Christensen and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, son, Gary, all four of her brothers and her two sisters.
