Paula C. Stittsworth

Due to Covid-19 concerns the family has decided to wait to celebrate Paula's life until such time as we can safely gather together. Details will be posted by www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com as they become available. Those wishing to send a card of condolence may send them to Jay Stittsworth, 1130 Manor Dr., Mason City, Iowa 50401.

Paula was born on her grandmother's farm near Klemme, Iowa on November 10, 1932. She grew up attending Ell Township Country School #4 near the family farm. After graduation from Klemme High School in 1949 she worked at Gerardi's Restaurant in Klemme to earn money for college. Paula completed her two year degree in Elementary Education at what was then called the Iowa State Teacher's College in 1953 (University of Northern Iowa). Paula taught public school in Greene, Iowa before moving to Forest City, Iowa to become a Kindergarten teacher. She continued her education and earned her BA in Elementary Education and Art in 1964 at the State College of Iowa (UNI). It was while teaching in Forest City that Paula met the love of her life, Wallace (Wally) Stittsworth. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1959 at Peace Reformed Church of Garner. They shared nearly fifty years together until Wally's death in 2009. Paula and Wally shared their love of the outdoors and their spirit of service with their four children, Jon, Sheri, Lisa, and Jay.