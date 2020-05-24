July 19, 1948-May 21, 2020
MASON CITY - On May 21, 2020 Heaven gained a beautiful soul. Paula A. Duffy, 71 of Mason City passed away at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401 with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. She will be buried at Trinity Hill in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa. In accordance with state and federal guidelines for COVID-19, we ask that you please wear your masks to the services to help practice social distancing.
Public Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, Iowa. At 5:00 p.m. a Rosary will be said followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.
Paula Ann Rundle was born July 19, 1948 in Oelwein, Iowa the youngest daughter of Donald W. and Eileen M. Rundle. She attended and graduated from Oelwein Sacred Heart where she met John and married him on June 7, 1969 at Oelwein Sacred Heart.
The couple was blessed with three children: Adam, born April 24, 1970; Bridget, born December 19, 1973; and Alex, born June 17, 1977. Paula's career was her family. She aspired without the need for pomp or praise to be the best spouse and “mother of mothers.”
Her prayer card tells it all. Her prized possession was her “mother's manual,” a devotional to St. Ann, the patron saint of mothers and expectant mothers. She immersed herself in her marriage and the lives of her children and then her children's children. Motherhood was her full-time avocation and passion.
Paula was a dedicated caretaker with a heart of gold. Through John's service in the United States Military as a journalist, and his career as an attorney, Paula was a constant support. She was always there to take care of her family and did it with grace. Education for Paula was a life-long learning experience, whether it was studying interior design, being a mortgage lender, working retail, or bookkeeping. She absorbed current events and literature, and always had a good book in her hands.
Paula was a beautiful, detail oriented woman who cared for those around her. She was her children's and grandchildren's biggest fans, and a constant in the crowd cheering them on. She had a talent for numbers and managing people, and became a big part of the Inner Parish Board of Education of Central Catholic Schools, a longtime Newman Catholic Volunteer, as well as a Boy Scout Leader. Most of all, Paula loved her family. She gave everything she had to make their lives fuller and was a constant supporter to each and every one of them. Paula would want her obituary to be about her children and her grandchildren and not her.
Paula is survived by her beloved husband of fifty years, John L. Duffy; her children, Adam J. (Jennifer L.) Duffy of Bondurant, Iowa, and their children, Kennedy L. and Connor J. Duffy; Bridget A. (Matthew R.) Fryar of Waukee, Iowa, and their children, Blake M., Parker M., and Brooklyn A. Fryar; and Alex J. (Maryanna G.) Duffy of Waukee, Iowa, and their children, Reagan G. and Reese A. Duffy; her siblings, Wallace A. (Barbara A.) Rundle, and Victoria R. (David C.) Warthan; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
In the words of St. Paul, Corinthians, 13:1-13, Paula has become by her death fully known by her love.
Those greeting her at the gates of Heaven are her parents Donald W. and Eileen M., and a special aunt and uncle, Dorothy Mae and Milton L. Ponsar.
To honor Paula's wishes, memorials may be directed to Newman Catholic or the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
