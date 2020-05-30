Paula A. Duffy

The couple was blessed with three children: Adam, born April 24, 1970; Bridget, born December 19, 1973; and Alex, born June 17, 1977. Paula's career was her family. She aspired without the need for pomp or praise to be the best spouse and “mother of mothers.”

Her prayer card tells it all. Her prized possession was her “mother's manual,” a devotional to St. Ann, the patron saint of mothers and expectant mothers. She immersed herself in her marriage and the lives of her children and then her children's children. Motherhood was her full-time avocation and passion.

Paula was a dedicated caretaker with a heart of gold. Through John's service in the United States Military as a journalist, and his career as an attorney, Paula was a constant support. She was always there to take care of her family and did it with grace. Education for Paula was a life-long learning experience, whether it was studying interior design, being a mortgage lender, working retail, or bookkeeping. She absorbed current events and literature, and always had a good book in her hands.