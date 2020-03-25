Paul W. Weis

Paul was the second of three children born to William and Elisabeth (Smith) Weis. He was born on June 17, 1930, in Nashua, Iowa. Shortly after Paul was born, his family moved to Algona until 1941 when they moved to Stacyville, Iowa. Paul graduated from Visitation Catholic High School, Stacyville, Iowa, in 1948. Following graduation he farmed with his father. Paul served in the Army for two years during the Korean conflict.

Paul was an active member of Visitation Catholic Church. He played a significant part in organizing and starting the local 4-H Club and served many years as a leader. He was a member of the Visitation School Board, the Parish Council, the St. Ansgar School Board, the Knights of Columbus, the NIACC Performing Arts and Advisory Board, the Mitchell County Concert Series Board, and the REC Board. He farmed from 1955 until his retirement in 1995. After retiring, he proved that a boy can be taken away from the farm, but the love of farming can't be taken away from the boy. He continued to help on the farm with driving tractor and being a “go-fer.” Paul was an avid reader of westerns, and his favorite hobbies included playing 500, writing poetry for friends and family, fishing, golfing, traveling, woodworking, and stained glass projects. His two favorite kinds of pie were homemade and store-bought. He believed in a hard work ethic--a legacy he passed onto his children. Paul was often heard saying “God has smiled on me so many times.”