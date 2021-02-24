Paul T. Harbacheck

Family was very important to Paul, whether related by blood or those he considered extended family. He is survived by his daughter Kelly Harbacheck and his grand-dog Jackson of Plano, TX. His step-daughters and their sons: Pamela Diekhuis and son Jamison of Mason City, and Jennifer Mallo (Jay Peterson of Goodell) and son Dylan of Mason City. His brothers and sister and their families: Joe Harbacheck and wife Teresa and children: Katie and Kyle Harbacheck, all from Boise, ID; John Harbacheck of Mason City and family: Derek Friest and wife Samantha of Mason City, Mindy Winters and husband Matt of Rockford and children: Cydney Shackleton, Caleb, Hailey, and Alexys Winters; Mary Hodson of LuVerne and children: Sarah and husband Rick Davis of St. Louis, MO, and Nick Hodson of LuVerne; Pat Harbacheck of Freeborn, MN, and children: Eric and wife Emily Harbacheck and children: Ethan and Elianna, all of Mason City, and Jennifer Harbacheck and children, all of Albert Lea, MN: Leonel Olveda Jr., Jenessa Olveda, Dezjaree and Derozinn Boatman. His extended family Bill Jellema and wife Laureen of Mason City and children: William and Christina Jellema; Duane Hicok and wife Cheryl Hicok. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Francis Harbacheck.