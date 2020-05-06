× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Steven Hildebrand

December 5, 1948 - May 4, 2020

Paul Steven Hildebrand, 71, of Mason City, IA died Monday, May 4, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Paul was born on December 5, 1948 in Iowa City, IA to Roy and Amy (Smith) Hildebrand. He was a resident of Mason City for most of his life. In 1971, he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1976. Shortly thereafter, he earned his Associates Degree in Automotive Technology at NIACC.

On June 1, 1996, Paul was united in marriage to Pam (Koehler) Hildebrand at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He held various jobs in Mason City but was very proud to be a Vietnam veteran, and often missed his time stationed in New Mexico.

Paul had a passion for cars. He loved the ‘50 Ford he drove in high school and collected model cars throughout his life. He also had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the drums. His favorite music was country and his favorite band was The Beatles. He loved his Chihuahua “Tinkerbelle.”