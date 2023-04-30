MASON CITY-Paul Raymond Barnes, 76, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Interment will be held in Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Paul Barnes. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.