BOONE-Paul Ray Ouverson, 80, of Boone passed away at 11:02 p.m., Thursday, September 30 at the Boone County Hospital in Boone, Iowa. Paul was born on May 9, 1941 in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and LeNora (Field) Ouverson of rural Fertile. He graduated from Fertile High School in 1959 as valedictorian and enrolled in broadcast communications at Iowa State University in Ames.

In 1963, he was selected as a summer trainee for the USDA communications department in Washington, D.C. That summer he met his future wife, Carol M. Wallen, a fellow student trainee. They married June 27, 1964. Paul went on to obtain a degree in broadcasting in 1964 and began work on a Master's degree in broadcasting at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan

The couple moved to Iowa in 1965, where Paul worked as an on-air broadcaster and salesman for KDSN Radio in Denison. However, due to the war in Vietnam, Paul selected to enlist in the U.S. Army Signal Core. He became a lieutenant and served in Saigon during 1968-69, after which he returned to Denison.

In 1977 the couple purchased All Star Sporting Goods in Boone, Iowa. They sold the business in 1984 and Paul began AdVentures, a business in video production, which he maintained until the time of his death

Community and family were important to Paul. He made time for his family while serving on numerous boards and committees, including the Augustana Church Council. He was a member of Kiwanis, filling many roles, including a term as district governor (Iowa-Nebraska). He also was a member of the Boone Community School Board.

For his service, Paul received the 2019 Boone Chamber of Commerce Fenner H. Stevenson Volunteer of the Year Award.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, LeNora and Lawrence Ouverson, and brothers: Rodney (Hap) Ouverson, and Ronald Ouverson.

Paul is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter Anne Marie Bice of Valparaiso, Indiana; and son Matthew of Boone as well as his brother Jerry of Fertile, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone. Burial took place at Brush Point Cemetery in Hanlontown, Iowa following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Augustana Lutheran Church or Boone Noon Kiwanis.

