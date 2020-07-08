Paul R. Pirkl

Paul was particularly active within the church and educational community having served as the accountant for St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as on the finance committee and as president of the parish council. Paul also served as the Newman Foundation president and on the Newman Foundation finance council. Throughout the years he also served as a three time president of the American Bookkeeping Association (ABA) and as treasurer of the Kinney Pioneer Museum from 1988 through 2016.

For many years Paul enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing where he was a member of Highland Park Golf Course. He spent countless hours volunteering with Newman Catholic, coaching many little league teams, volunteering, and driving the track and cross country teams over 4,000 miles while his sons were in high school. He was also a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge.

Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Mark, Stephen, and Jeffrey Pirkl; grandchildren, Emily Pirkl, Taylor Pirkl, August “Gus” Pirkl, and Courtney Pirkl; sister, Patricia Goebel; as well as extended family and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; in laws, Otto and Gladys Meier; and brother in law, Francis Meier.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Pirkl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.