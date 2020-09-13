Paul R. Clark

Family was most important to Paul, spent as much time as he could with them. Everyone could tell that being a husband, father and grandpa brought endless joy to Paul's life. He was really excited that he just found out that he was going to be adding twin boys in February to his four grandsons. Paul was a long time season ticket holder and devoted fan of the Minnesota Vikings with a Legacy brick with his name that will live on at the new Vikings stadium. Paul was a collector of sports cards and had an extensive gun collection. Target shooting was something Paul loved to do with his family. The outdoors was another passion as well as camping, and relaxing by the bonfire whenever possible with the family. In his spare time he would watch movies of all sorts. Going to the theater with his brother, Mark, is something they could bond over from time to time. Paul always had a love for animals, not just dogs but reptiles too. Zoey (his beloved dog) was Paul's little princess, she was always at his side. Paul had a love for food and was known to order the biggest or most expensive item on the menu everywhere he went.