Paul Polansky
February 17, 1942-March 26, 2021
Paul Polansky author, human rights activist, journalist, historian, poet and cultural anthropologist died Friday March 26, 2021 at the age of 79 in Knez Selo, Serbia after a brief battle with Cancer.
Paul is survived by his sister Kathy Leigh of Anthem, AZ. Son James Polansky, daughter in law Suzanna Polansky with his grandchildren Matilda, Sebastian, Maximillian, and Emilia Polansky. Daughter Sophie Bradbury, son in law David Bradbury with his granddaughter Emily Bradbury. Daughter Kate Skelhorn, son in law Richard Skelhorn, with his grandchildren Ella and Otto Skelhorn. All residing in England. Son John Polansky, daughter in law Danielle Polansky with grandchildren Madison Polansky and Camryn Polansky of Loveland, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents Nell Polansky and Victor Polansky, and siblings JoAnne Radasovich, Jerry Polansky, Ric Polansky, Vicki Johnson, and Kevin Polansky.
Paul was born February 17, 1942 in Mason City Iowa to Nell and Victor Polansky. He was an accomplished athlete, football player and won the Golden Gloves in boxing while attending Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He studied journalism with a minor in history and speech. In 1963 he travelled to Spain and never returned. Paul was a journalist for a local paper in Madrid before embarking on a very successful real estate development career in La Costa del Sol, Almeria. He developed several enduring seaside and golf communities most notably Cortijo Grande in Turre.
Around 1990, Paul retired from real estate development and pursued his lifelong passion as a human rights advocate, activist and tireless supporter of disenfranchised people. He fought against the genocide faced by the Roma especially, but not exclusively, in Eastern Europe and the Balkans. He lived and worked with the Roma in over 19 countries. He worked tenaciously for the next 30 years to educate people and fight for the rights of the threatened and persecuted people. Paul was renowned writer and poet and published more than 40 books, spoke at over 50 universities, and founded the Kosovo Roma Refugee Foundation.
He won numerous awards for his reports on human rights violations for such international organizations as the Society for Threatened Peoples, Voice of Roma, and the Kosovo Roma Refugee Foundation. Amongst the most prestigious of these was the 2004 Recipient of Weimer Human Rights Award for which he was unanimously selected following his nomination by Nobel Laureate for Literature Günter Grass. A collection of his oral histories was acquired by the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC. A full collection of his work and awards can be found at www.paulpolansky.net.
A funeral service was held Knez Selo, Serbia; the village he called home for the past 15yrs on March 29, 2021.
If so inclined, donations in honor of Paul Polansky can be made and will be used to further his mission of fighting genocide and the persecution of threatened people. Please send to: John Polansky, 5401 Stone Creek Cr, Ste1, Loveland CO 80538.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.