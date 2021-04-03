Around 1990, Paul retired from real estate development and pursued his lifelong passion as a human rights advocate, activist and tireless supporter of disenfranchised people. He fought against the genocide faced by the Roma especially, but not exclusively, in Eastern Europe and the Balkans. He lived and worked with the Roma in over 19 countries. He worked tenaciously for the next 30 years to educate people and fight for the rights of the threatened and persecuted people. Paul was renowned writer and poet and published more than 40 books, spoke at over 50 universities, and founded the Kosovo Roma Refugee Foundation.

He won numerous awards for his reports on human rights violations for such international organizations as the Society for Threatened Peoples, Voice of Roma, and the Kosovo Roma Refugee Foundation. Amongst the most prestigious of these was the 2004 Recipient of Weimer Human Rights Award for which he was unanimously selected following his nomination by Nobel Laureate for Literature Günter Grass. A collection of his oral histories was acquired by the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC. A full collection of his work and awards can be found at www.paulpolansky.net.

A funeral service was held Knez Selo, Serbia; the village he called home for the past 15yrs on March 29, 2021.

If so inclined, donations in honor of Paul Polansky can be made and will be used to further his mission of fighting genocide and the persecution of threatened people. Please send to: John Polansky, 5401 Stone Creek Cr, Ste1, Loveland CO 80538.