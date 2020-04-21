Paul Pannkuk, age 71, passed away April 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving sister Jan (Ig) McGuire, two much loved nephews Ryan (Crystal) and Kevin, and was a proud great uncle to Sophie and Ben. He leaves behind many cousins and close friends, which he held so dear. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Esther. Born June 18, 1948, Paul grew up in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Drake University earning a BA in Economics/Political Science as well as a Masters in International Foreign Policy. Upon graduation, he moved to Washington, DC and worked for the Treasury Department and the World Bank. In the mid-1980's, he fulfilled his childhood dream of residing in his much loved New York City. Extremely knowledgeable in international foreign affairs, he also worked for Standard & Poor's and later Morgan Stanley until his retirement in 2005. For 13 years, he was their valued employee and head of the Sovereign Risk and Country Advisory division. He dealt with some 85 countries on 3 continents, traveling to many places, including Russia, China and India. Away from his work he found solace in painting. He was an extremely talented artist, often replicating Picasso pieces. He enjoyed music, theater and engaging in the many cultural opportunities New York City offered. His circle of friends extended beyond the US borders. He was a generous, fun loving, and compassionate person. He will be remembered and missed as a dedicated friend and a very loving brother and uncle. Burial private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.