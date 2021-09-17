Paul Ostendorf

Following his retirement from the healthcare profession as a Registered Nurse, Paul went to work for Shopper's Supply (today's Boomgars) where he very much enjoyed working with the public in a different role than that of his vocation. He was very knowledgeable and especially proficient in paint sales. Paul was employed with Boomgars at the time of his passing. Paul had also farmed for a number years, owning and operating a larger feeder pigs operation and was very knowledgeable and proficient in his livestock vocation. He had received recognition for being a "Master Pork Producer."

He loved to attend the Clay County and Iowa State Fairs, and travels to Branson with his wife and kids where they enjoyed shows and other events and festivities along with spending time at his Time Share in Branson. He shared a mutual love of raising larger flower and vegetable gardens with wife Toni and had even built an underground watering system to help with the efficiency of this passion and hobby. The couple's gardens had various recognitions and awards over the years given by local media and groups. He enjoyed Allis-Chambers tractors and meticulously maintaining his vehicles. He always appreciated times spent with all his family when there were get togethers regardless of the occasion. In his younger days he looked forward to pheasant hunting excursion and shoot play pigeons. Paul loved his various Shih tzu including Lucky, Riley, and Penny. He had also enjoyed collecting farm toys over the years and rooting for his favorite athlete in Larry Bird and of course his Iowa Hawkeyes.