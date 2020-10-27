Paul L. Riles

May 14, 1939-October 23, 2020

Mason City - Paul L. Riles, 81, of Mason City, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Hospice House in Mason City, Iowa, following a lengthy battle with COPD.

He was born May 14, 1939 and raised in Austin Minnesota to Howard and Hazel (Yeadon) Riles on the family farm that he dearly loved until his death.

On May 25th 1995 he was united in marriage to Cathy Larson and relocated to Mason City. He continued to work in heating and plumbing sales and his wife worked at Mercy Medical Center.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Cathy Riles of Mason City; two sons, Nick Riles of Austin, Minnesota and Denny Riles of Hudson Wisconsin; step daughter, Lindy Ward of Minneapolis, Minnesota; grandchildren; sisters, Colleen and Betty; brother, Tim and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; son, Dano; brothers, Tom and Donald Riles; sister, Mary Lou.

Per Paul's wishes he has been cremated and burial will be in the spring of 2021 in Austin, Minnesota.

Condolences may be sent to Cathy Riles, 1688 9th Street SW, Mason City, Iowa.50401.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, Iowa.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com