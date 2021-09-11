Paul Harbacheck
September 13, 1956-February 16, 2021
Paul Harbacheck's Life Celebration & 65th Heavenly Birthday Party:
Will be held this Sunday, September 12th, 2021 at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City, IA, from 1:00pm - 5:00pm. Open House. Friends, family, and acquaintances will gather to share memories, light-hearted jokes, laughter, and celebrate the 65th birthday of an extraordinary man who is greatly missed. Fat Hill Brewing is located at 17 N. Federal Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.
