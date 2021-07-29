Paul Gregory Thompson

November 8, 1992-July 24, 2021

COLFAX-Paul Gregory Thompson, age 28 of Colfax passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home in Colfax. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Howard Street Christian Church in Colfax. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com

The son of Patrick John Thompson and Tracey Lee (Brown) Trullinger, Paul was born on November 8, 1992 in Mason City, Iowa. On May 21, 2018, he was united in marriage to Mariah Smith. Paul worked at Royal Plumbing. He enjoyed leather work and tinkering on anything and everything. He also enjoyed playing disc golf. His greatest joy, however, came with the time he spent with his children.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mariah; children, Finnley, Roven, and Archer; his parents, Patrick and Tracey; a sister, Meghan (Scott) Miller; a brother, Kelly Thompson and his grandparents, Roger and Jane Brown. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Paul and Patricia Thompson; a sister, Bethany Thompson; a cousin, Sarah Jennings; a nephew, Sullivan McCall and an aunt Mary Paulette Dillavou.