Paul Gregory Thompson
November 8, 1992-July 24, 2021
COLFAX-Paul Gregory Thompson, age 28 of Colfax passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home in Colfax. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Howard Street Christian Church in Colfax. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
The son of Patrick John Thompson and Tracey Lee (Brown) Trullinger, Paul was born on November 8, 1992 in Mason City, Iowa. On May 21, 2018, he was united in marriage to Mariah Smith. Paul worked at Royal Plumbing. He enjoyed leather work and tinkering on anything and everything. He also enjoyed playing disc golf. His greatest joy, however, came with the time he spent with his children.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mariah; children, Finnley, Roven, and Archer; his parents, Patrick and Tracey; a sister, Meghan (Scott) Miller; a brother, Kelly Thompson and his grandparents, Roger and Jane Brown. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Paul and Patricia Thompson; a sister, Bethany Thompson; a cousin, Sarah Jennings; a nephew, Sullivan McCall and an aunt Mary Paulette Dillavou.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.