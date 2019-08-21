Paul Everett Weiland
September 17, 1927 - August 18, 2019
Paul Everett Weiland, 91, of Dumont, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.
He was born September 17, 1927, to Ralph and Grace (Menken) Weiland on the family farm in rural Butler County. Paul graduated from Bristow High School. He was united in marriage to Betty Hahn on June 18, 1946, in Bristow.
Paul is survived by his son Jerry (Virginia) Weiland of Hiawatha; daughter Jerilyn Miller of Forest City; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and one on the way; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty Weiland, brothers Johnny and Walter Weiland, grandson Mark Weiland and son-in-law Virgil Miller.
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Dumont Reformed Church. Cards may be sent to Paul's family at P.O. Box 403, Hampton, Iowa 50441.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Dumont Reformed Church with Pastor Phillip Arnold officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont. Burial will take place in the Dumont Cemetery.
