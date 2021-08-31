Paul Dean Larson
October 16, 1953-August 27, 2021
OSAGE-Paul Dean Larson, son of Kenneth and Gladys (Dykstra) Larson, was born on October 16, 1953 in Osage, Iowa. He passed on to be with the Lord on August 27, 2021 at the age of 67 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Paul married the love of his life, Jule (Horn) Larson, on June 22, 1974 in Osage. Their family includes seven daughters, four son-in-laws, and seven grandchildren. Paul was a caring and hard-working man with great love for his family. He loved being a dad and grandpa and was adored by his daughters and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and riding horses. He had a passion for farming and agriculture. Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life and he stood strong in his beliefs. Paul will always be remembered for his kindness, humility, courage and quiet strength.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jule of River Falls, Wisconsin; daughters Alissa Larson of Tracy, California, Heather (Darrel) Quade of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Stephanie (Kevin) Wise of Austin, Texas, Kristy (Justin) Bonestroo of Stillwater, Minnesota, Dasiana (Jerome) Morgan of Lawton, Oklahoma, Betshaida Larson of Menomonie, Wisconsin, and Mariama Larson of River Falls; his mother Gladys Larson of Osage; his siblings Jim (Kim) Larson of Osage, John Larson of Estherville, Iowa, and Sharon Larson of Dallas, Texas; his grandchildren Zsofia Adamkovics-Larson, Claire Quade, Maxwell Wise, Amelia Bonestroo, Henrik Bonestroo, JaeDash Morgan, and Valencia Morgan. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Larson of Osage and his sister-in-law, Jeannene Larson of Estherville.
A memorial service for Paul will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 833 Ash Street, Osage, Iowa on Friday, September 3, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30-10:45 AM with coffee and rolls being served. Paul's funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at the Osage Cemetery.
