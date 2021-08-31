Paul Dean Larson

October 16, 1953-August 27, 2021

OSAGE-Paul Dean Larson, son of Kenneth and Gladys (Dykstra) Larson, was born on October 16, 1953 in Osage, Iowa. He passed on to be with the Lord on August 27, 2021 at the age of 67 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Paul married the love of his life, Jule (Horn) Larson, on June 22, 1974 in Osage. Their family includes seven daughters, four son-in-laws, and seven grandchildren. Paul was a caring and hard-working man with great love for his family. He loved being a dad and grandpa and was adored by his daughters and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and riding horses. He had a passion for farming and agriculture. Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life and he stood strong in his beliefs. Paul will always be remembered for his kindness, humility, courage and quiet strength.