Paul Bamrick

March 16, 1939-December 1, 2021

Paul Bamrick, 82, of Rockwell, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Monday, December 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at the Sacred Heart Parish Center from 2:00pm until 4:00pm where a scriptural wake service will begin at 4:00 pm.

Paul was born on March 16, 1939 near Rockwell, the son of James and Bridgette (Gallagher) Bamrick. He grew up on the family farm outside of Dougherty alongside his eight older siblings. Paul graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1957.

On June 18, 1960 Paul was united in marriage to Sharon Kay Koppen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell. The couple then moved to Dubuque while Paul attended Loras College where he earned a degree in Economics, graduating in 1965.

Following his graduation Paul and Sharon moved their growing family to Superior, WI, Mason City, and eventually Webster City, before settling back in Rockwell where Paul worked selling steel.

Throughout the years Paul and Sharon enjoyed traveling and loved taking road trips. Paul logged over 2 million miles behind the wheel without ever being issued even a single ticket. He and Sharon loved visiting Branson where they would catch different shows, and they made countless trips to the Black Hills and Gay Mills, WI where they brought back bags upon bags of apples for family and friends alike.

Paul will be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends. He had a gift of gab and effortlessly made friends everywhere he went. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in their athletic endeavors and was a devoted caregiver to Sharon and his sister, Mary in later years.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are his children, Kim (Ken) McLaughlin, Rockwell, Steve (Pamela) Bamrick, Adams, Minn., Bill (Kim) Bamrick, Rockwell, Mike (Michelle) Bamrick, Garner, and Deb (Brian) Petrak, Johnston; grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyler) Severin, Katie Abell and her significant other, Sean McChesney, Danielle (Matt) Gronek, Chelsea (Mike) Brandon, Josh (Alana) Bamrick, Whitney Bamrick, Shana (Nick) Rohlfsen, Jena (Zach) Zirbel, Cole (Chelsea) Bamrick, Payton Bamrick, Cade Bamrick, Amber Petrak, Nathan Petrak, and Leann Petrak; great grandchildren, Brady, Claire, Carson, Maddison, Denver, Rhett, Aubrey, Kali, Lochlann, and Jude; brothers, Joe (Jean) Bamrick and Dick (Pat) Bamrick; sisters, Marge Nowell and Bridget (Tawfik) Sohl; sister in law, Eunice Bamrick; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sharon; siblings, Martin (Nancy) Bamrick, Helen (Joseph) Kapler, Mary (Bob) Skyles, and Jack Bamrick.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com