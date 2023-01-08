Paul Allen Davis
January 1, 2023
MASON CITY - Paul Allen Davis, 56, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with his mother Eloise by his side at MercyOne ICU in Mason City, Iowa. Following cancer treatment and surgery, Paul succumb to pneumonia. Please join us to celebrate Paul's life. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, January 10, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N
Pennsylvania Ave with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM. A private Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of Paul A. Davis.