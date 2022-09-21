Patty Helene Smith

December 16, 1930-September 19, 2022

MASON CITY-Patty Helene Smith, 91, of Mason City, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Patty's honor to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, 122 S Adams Ave, Mason City, IA.

Patty and her twin brother Pat/Darl were born at home December 16, 1930, to parents Leona and Charles Adrian Bielefeld. Patty grew up on a farm outside of Dougherty, IA, and graduated from Rockwell, IA high school. She married Merny (Merlyn) Smith on June 10, 1950 in a double wedding with her sister JoAnn and her husband Warren Smith. Together Patty and Merny had two children; Merle and Ava.

In Patty's free time she enjoyed playing golf, camping and traveling. She was a devout Catholic and often prayed for others. Her faith and family kept her to stay strong throughout the years. Those who knew Patty felt her sense of warmth and care.

Those left to cherish memories of Patty are her daughter and son-in-law, Ava and Mike Rezab; grandson, Matt Rezab; sister-in-law, Ruby Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merny; son, Merle; brothers, Chuck, Bill, Walt and Darl Bielefeld; her beloved sister, JoAnn Smith; three nephews, and fourteen in-laws.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com