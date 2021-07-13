 Skip to main content
Patti Kay Kavaya
Patti Kay Kavaya

February 25, 1959-July 11, 2021

MASON CITY-Patti Kay Kavaya, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA. Family and friends are welcome one hour prior to gather together.

Patti was born on February 25, 1959, in Iowa Falls, IA, the daughter of Marvin “Red” and Ramona Neubauer. She grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School. Patti continued to live and work in Mason City where she raised her three daughters.

Family was Patti's biggest devotion, loving them unconditionally. Patti also enjoyed spending time outdoors, thrift store shopping, and gaming. She had an adventurous soul and loved taking in new experiences.

Those left to cherish memories of Patti are her daughters, Stephanie (Aaron) Elkins, Michaela (Garret) LeFebvre, and Haley (Sam) Brill; mother, Ramona Neubauer; grandchildren, Addison and Austin Elkins, Emerson, Rylan, Grayden, and Blakelyn LeFebvre; siblings, Sandra (Steve) Greene, Rhonda Neely, and Monte Neubauer; nieces, Jennifer, Farrah, Lindsay, Jenna, Chelsea, and Courtney; as well as great-nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Patti was preceded in death by her father, Red Neubauer.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

