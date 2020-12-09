My wife, Patsy Schotanus, passed away on the 23rd of November, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Rochester after having acquired the COVID 19 virus. Patsy was born on March 21st, 1937 in Clarksville, Iowa. She was one of ten children of Vito and Martha Ciavarelli. The family later moved to Manly, Iowa where Vito was a switchman for the railroad. Patsy attended Manly public school and graduated in 1955. While attending high school, she worked as a waitress at the Sunset Inn restaurant and also at Thorndike department store. After graduation, she was employed at Fryer Farms chicken processing plant by Manly and also at the one in Mason City, Iowa after the plant had moved there. After dating for 4 1/2 years, we decided to marry and made our home on a farm northwest of St. Ansgar, Iowa. Our wedding day was March 31, 1957. Upon the death of my mother, we moved in with my father on the family farm near Grafton, Iowa. There my father lived with us for 16 years until his death. Our children still appreciate the opportunity they had to grow up living with their grandpa. After the children had grown, Patsy decided to seek some off the farm employment as the farm crisis was arriving. She worked at the Gobbler's Roost and the Sailfish Inn in Grafton. She also worked for a period of time at the Roadside One Stop in St. Ansgar along with house cleaning for some folks in the Grafton area. After she quit working outside the home, she lived the life she liked, the simple life. She just wanted to enjoy her family, being able to go see them or have them come for a visit. Family meant a lot to her. I think that was the Italian showing up in her. Patsy had many friends. She was everyone's friend. She enjoyed visiting with them over a cup of coffee. Patsy had many younger friends as she had the ability to connect with young people. Some of her children's friends considered her their second mother. That was the case with her grandchildren's friends also. Some of them considered her their grandmother too. Patsy loved her church, United Methodist Church, St. Ansgar. She taught bible school and enjoyed working with other members at the various church doings. After suffering her stroke, we managed to keep up our normal life. We were always Minnesota Twins fans and went to games in their new ball park. They are very accommodating to people in wheelchairs. We also went to Chanhassen Dinner Theater to see some of the reproductions of the great Broadway plays. Locally we attended some of the shower NIACC brought in. We would also meet her sisters in Grafton for supper and enjoyed so much the breakfasts at our church that were put on by our dedicated church members. A lot of weekends were enjoyed by going out to eat with family. Patsy will be remembered and solely missed by me, my family and her many friends during all the days ahead.