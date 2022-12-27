Patrick “Pat” Thomas Donnelly

March 7, 1948-December 22, 2022

ROBINS-Patrick “Pat” Thomas Donnelly, 74, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rockwell, Iowa.

Pat was born on March 7, 1948, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Leo and Bernadine (Kelch) Donnelly. He was a 1966 graduate of Mason City High School and went on to serve honorably in the United States Army. Pat was self-employed most of his life and spent the last 30 years in the trucking business. He married Rose Schmall on December 27, 1991 in Florida. Pat enjoyed golfing and attending Notre Dame and Iowa State sporting events. Pat had an intense love of his family and enjoyed countless gatherings that included family and friends. Pat's smile brightened up a room and his laughter was contagious. He touched the lives of many with his warm and giving heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Patrick is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Rose Donnelly of Robins; four children, Patrick (Amy) Donnelly of North Liberty, Iowa, Katie (Paul Grillo) Ashland of Lakeville, Minnesota, Carl (Amy) Bothwell of Mason City, Iowa, Heather (Marc) Foelske of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Kayla, Derek, Hannah, Joey, Patrick, Ava, Jaxon, Sophia, Jase, Logan, and Madison; two sisters, Jane Buck of Savage, Minnesota, and Judy Kleven of Mason City, Iowa; and sisters-in-law, Kay Donnelly of Des Moines, Iowa, Teri (Roy) Jones of Henderson, Nevada, Mary (Jerry) Theilen of Mason City, Iowa, Kathy (Dan) Russell of Sandford, Florida, and Joanne Schmall of Scottsdale, Arizona; and brothers-in-law, Michael (Jill) Schmall of Westerville, Ohio, Joseph (Barb) Schmall of Robins, Iowa, Thomas (Sandy) Schmall of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Robert (Donna) Schmall of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Mark (Michelle) Schmall of West Des Moines, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Bernie Donnelly; brothers, Richard and Robert Donnelly; sister, Francis Donnelly; father and mother-in-law, Leo and June Schmall; three nephews, Brian Hamlin, Jeff Kleven, and Jim Schmall; niece, Savannah Cruz; and sister-in-law, Donna Donnelly.

Memorials in Patrick's memory may be directed to either the American Cancer Society or to the American Diabetes Association.

Please share a memory of Patrick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.