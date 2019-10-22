Patrick James Furleigh
June 30, 1993 - October 15, 2019
MASON CITY: Patrick James Furleigh, 26, of Mason City, died unexpectedly on October 15, 2019, after a bout of pneumonia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home. If attending the funeral, please come decked out in your favorite sports' apparel. Memorials may be directed to the Furleigh family at 2 Highland Park Ct., Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Patrick was born June 30, 1993. He was two months premature, but had a strong will to live. He loved life and had a way of touching the lives around him. His love of people carried over into his assistant manager position at the Mason City KFC.
He graduated from Mason City High School in 2011 and remained close to all his school buddies. He participated in basketball, track and football. Sports continued to be his first love. He never missed watching the Vikings and Hawkeyes football games, Timberwolves basketball and Twins baseball. His dad, the late James Furleigh, was his favorite game day pal.
Patrick met Allison Peterson in 2015 and the two began sharing their lives together in 2017. Cats - any size, shape or color – was a passion they both shared. They were forever collecting strays and loved each and every one of them the way a parent dotes on children. Some other things Patrick enjoyed were the Star Wars movies, Marvel movies, and especially Fantasy Football.
Family was important to Patrick. He cherished his own family get-togethers, but also looked forward to the weekly dinners with Allison's father Steve Peterson. One week Steve would come over to their house and Patrick would cook. The next week Steve took Patrick and Allison out to eat, usually at China Buffet.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, James Furleigh; grandparents John (Jack) Furleigh and Jacquline Furleigh, and Roland Jones.
He is survived by his significant other Allison Peterson, of Mason City; mother Laura Furleigh, of Mason City; grandmother, LaVonne Jones, of Mason City; six sets of aunts and uncles, and 14 cousins.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
