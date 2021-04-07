Patrick J. Fitzgerald

April 26, 1940 - April 4, 2021

DES MOINES - Patrick J. Fitzgerald, 80, formerly of Mason City, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Calvin Community Retirement Home in Des Moines. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with a wake service starting at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Patrick Fitzgerald.

Patrick John Fitzgerald was born on April 26, 1940, in Rockwell to parents Lawrence and Hazel (Gaffney) Fitzgerald. Patrick attended Sacred Heart High School in Rockwell and graduated in 1957. He then attended Loras College before joining the United States Airforce on June 6, 1960. While a member of the Air Force he was stationed all across the United States and in Puerto Rico. He was Honorably Discharged in 1964.