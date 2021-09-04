Patrick Henry Kenny
June 9, 1940-August 9, 2021
On August 9, 2021, Patrick Henry Kenny passed away at 81. Pat was born on June 9, 1940, in Osage to Ella and William Kenny.
He was a wrestler early on and throughout college, obtaining a Bachelor's from Indiana State University and a Master's from Wayne State College. In 1965, he married Janet Slade of Holbrook, AZ. In their 20-year marriage they had two daughters, Kelly Ann and Teri Rae. Pat spent 10 years teaching and coaching in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana before becoming head wrestling coach for Holbrook High School in 1975. His teams won 189 dual meet wins with only 22 losses and captured 3 state titles, 6 runner-ups, 19 individual state champions and 7 two-timers. He retired from coaching in 1992. In 2015, Pat was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pat also inspired students with his unique ability to translate his lessons into relevant and memorable concepts. In 1986, Pat married Caroline Barton. They loved spending summers with family at their cabin in Munds Park, AZ and following their grandchildren's extracurricular activities.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Helen Fox, Phyllis Parr and Bill Kenny; oldest daughter Kelly Kenny; and grandson Dylan Speece.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; former wife, Janet Tower; children, Stephanie Espitia, Cristin and John Saiz, Teri and Jason Speece, Petra and Earl Kester, and Patrick Barton; grandchildren, Brittany Rosas, Brealynne Jewell, Paige Kenny, John Kenny, Alicia Saiz, Brandon Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, Colin Speece, Alex Saiz, Claire Saiz; many nieces and nephews; and an extended family of beloved former athletes and students.
Memorial services took place in Flagstaff, AZ.
