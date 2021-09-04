Patrick Henry Kenny

He was a wrestler early on and throughout college, obtaining a Bachelor's from Indiana State University and a Master's from Wayne State College. In 1965, he married Janet Slade of Holbrook, AZ. In their 20-year marriage they had two daughters, Kelly Ann and Teri Rae. Pat spent 10 years teaching and coaching in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana before becoming head wrestling coach for Holbrook High School in 1975. His teams won 189 dual meet wins with only 22 losses and captured 3 state titles, 6 runner-ups, 19 individual state champions and 7 two-timers. He retired from coaching in 1992. In 2015, Pat was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pat also inspired students with his unique ability to translate his lessons into relevant and memorable concepts. In 1986, Pat married Caroline Barton. They loved spending summers with family at their cabin in Munds Park, AZ and following their grandchildren's extracurricular activities.