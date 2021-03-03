 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Winifred Hofler
0 comments

Patricia Winifred Hofler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Winifred Hofler

Patricia Winifred Hofler

February 2, 1934-February 23, 2021

CORVALLIS, MT-Patricia Winifred Hofler (Hegenbarth) age 87, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, past away of natural causes at her home in Corvallis, Montana on Tuesday February 23, 2021.

In lieu of flowers please make honorariums in care of Kilimanjaro Mission Hospital in Kenya, Africa https:/www.kilimanjaromissionhospital.orgonate.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News