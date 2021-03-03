Patricia Winifred Hofler

February 2, 1934-February 23, 2021

CORVALLIS, MT-Patricia Winifred Hofler (Hegenbarth) age 87, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, past away of natural causes at her home in Corvallis, Montana on Tuesday February 23, 2021.

In lieu of flowers please make honorariums in care of Kilimanjaro Mission Hospital in Kenya, Africa https:/www.kilimanjaromissionhospital.orgonate.

