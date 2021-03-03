Patricia Winifred Hofler
February 2, 1934-February 23, 2021
CORVALLIS, MT-Patricia Winifred Hofler (Hegenbarth) age 87, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, past away of natural causes at her home in Corvallis, Montana on Tuesday February 23, 2021.
In lieu of flowers please make honorariums in care of Kilimanjaro Mission Hospital in Kenya, Africa https:/www.kilimanjaromissionhospital.orgonate.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.