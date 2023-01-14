Patricia “Patty” (Baker) Roof

A gathering for family and friends will be from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE Mason City on Monday January 16th, 2023. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Patty was born on March 22, 1962 in Mason City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Darwin Baker and Dorothy (Wagner) Baker. She graduated from Mason City High School. She was united in marriage to Robert A. Roof for 35 years on August 1, 1987 in Mason City. During her life she had several jobs most especially with IMI Cornelious, Midwest Plastic, and Curries Manufacturing. She had a love for animals mainly cats and had a deep love for spending time with her daughter Robbi and her daughter's dog Diego.