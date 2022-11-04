 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia “Pat” Tuttle

November 2, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Patricia “Pat” Tuttle 81, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 7th, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Street Clear Lake, Iowa; with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be in Brush Point Cemetery, Hanlontown.

A scriptural wake service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6th, 2022, followed by visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa. View online memorial at www.colonialchapel.com

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428

