Patricia “Pat” O. Galasso

August 24, 1953-June 26, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Patricia “Pat” O. Galasso, 69, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. A private family memorial service was held.

Patricia was born August 24, 1953, in Cedar Falls, Iowa the daughter of Harvey J. and Mary Bonita (Christensen) O'Brien. Pat graduated from NUHS in the class of 1971, Cedar Falls. Pat was blessed with a daughter Jessica and a granddaughter Zeta. Pat was united in marriage to Gene Galasso on March 10, 1984.

Pat's smile would light up every room. She was known for her contagious optimism and friendly and bubbly personality. Pat loved her family and spent every minute she could with her immediate family, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and finally her granddaughter. Pat was a business icon and a speaker/facilitator that loved helping people find their passion. After speaking with Pat, you could become anything you put your mind to.

Pat is survived by her husband Gene Galasso, Clear Lake, daughter Jessica (Elliot) Mayland of Maxwell, granddaughter Zeta; mother Mary “Betty” O'Brien, Waterloo, Siblings Mary Beth (Fran) O'Brien of Waterloo, Kathleen (Scott) Lyon of Cedar Falls, Michael (Narelle) O'Brien of Clear Lake; along with many Aunts, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. Pat WAs preceded in death by her father Harvey O'Brien.

