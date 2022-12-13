Patricia “Pat” Joanne (Hynes) Johnston

Pat was born November 28, 1937, in Mason City, daughter of Leo P. and Leona Janet (Williams) Hynes. She graduated from Manly High School in 1955, then attended Mason City Junior College. After junior college, she attended the University of Iowa where she earned her bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy. She met the love of her life, Thomas “Tom” Johnston in a biology class they shared together while attending junior college. They were assigned seats at the same desk, and the rest is history. Pat and Tom were united in marriage June 17, 1961, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Manly, IA. Following their marriage, they traveled to San Antonio, TX, where Tom was inducted into the U.S Air Force. They spent a year at Lackland Air Force base, then transferred to McCoy Air Force base in Orlando, FL for another two years before returning to Mason City. Upon their return to Iowa, she practiced as an occupational therapist before she and Tom moved to Rochester, NY. for his residency in orthodontics. While Tom was enrolled at Eastman Dental Center, she supported him working as an occupational therapist at Monroe County Hospital. In 1972 they made their home back in Mason City where Pat eventually worked for, and managed the Four Seasons Travel Agency for many years. She loved planning vacations for her clients, as well as many trips she and Tom were able to enjoy together. Although she cherished all of their destinations, their most memorable were Italy and Ireland. They also enjoyed skiing, and had a passion for the Iowa Hawkeyes! She and Tom held season tickets for Iowa football and basketball, attending as many games as possible. Pat was a passionate fan and loved cheering on the Hawkeyes.