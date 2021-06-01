Patricia “Pat” Ann Meinert

July 23, 1946-May 21, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Patricia “Pat” Ann Meinert, 74, of Grundy Center, Iowa passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Creekside Living facility in Grundy Center under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Pat lived in Forest City, IA until 2013 when she moved back to the family farm in Grundy Center. She taught Physical Education for the Forest City Community School District from 1969-1984. In 1986, Pat started working for the Department of Human Services in Winnebago County and worked there for 24 years, retiring in 2009. During her free time Pat enjoyed playing tennis, pickleball, fishing, and gardening.

Funeral services were held (by the family) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice or the Bethany Presbyterian Church.