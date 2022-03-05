May 15, 1923-March 2, 2022

Patricia “Pat” Ann Fullerton, 98, of Mason City, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Heritage Care Center in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Pastor Dennis Burns will be officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery which is located on 190th Street, 2 miles south and 2 miles west of Burchinal.

Pat was born in Mason City on May 15, 1923, the daughter of Ralph and Beryl (Squier) Patton. She married Richard Fullerton on June 7, 1939, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They farmed for over 70 years southwest of Rockford and she continued farming to present. They spent many winters at Fort Dade Mobile Home Park in Dade City, Florida.

Pat was active in the Rockford Methodist Church, Rockford Historical Society, Farm Bureau, 4-H Club, Wig-Wam and Wagon Camping Club and Mason City Community Center. She also worked as an aide at Mercy Hospital in Mason City from the mid 1960's until 1973.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to dance, play bean bags or cribbage and had many years of volunteer work. She enjoyed traveling over the years to places such as: Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and the Panama Canal.

What Pat's family will miss the most is their mother's love, kindness and her clever wit.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Nancy (Harold) Kendrew, Kay (Tom) Mohring and Dixie Fullerton; daughter-in-law, Jan Fullerton; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Scott; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Don; grandson, Ryan Kula; infant great-granddaughter; brother-in-law, Ray Scott; sisters: Lois Elford, Cathorine Ueckert, Louis Gruis and special friend, John Wharam.

n expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd St NW, Rockford, IA.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes