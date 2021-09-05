Patricia (Pat) Ann Betts

MASON CITY-Patricia (Pat) Ann Hackbart Betts passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. She was born June 16, 1949 in Osage, Iowa to Melvin and Emma (Virginia) Horton Hackbart. Pat graduated from Osage High School in 1968. She met and fell in love with Kaye Betts and they were united in marriage on October 5, 1969. They were blessed with two children Robert Betts and Tonya (Betts) Bergman. In the early years of their marriage they lived in Forest City and several other small towns in Iowa due to Kaye's job with the railroad. Kaye then started working for the County and McGregors Furniture and they settled permanently in Mason City. Pat graduated from Hamilton Business College with top honors in 1982 while raising her family. Pat worked at Klipto Printing Company, Shopko from the time the Mason City store opened in 1985 until her retirement in 2016. During that time she also was a Sunday school teacher at Wesley United Methodist Church. In retirement Pat cherished her time going to her grandchildren's many events which she was very proud of them.